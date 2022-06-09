Agbonlahor convinced Arsenal man is not joining Premier League rival

Gabby Agbonlahor has reacted to the widespread rumours linking Bukayo Saka with a move to Manchester City this summer.

The England international has two more years left on his current Arsenal deal, and he is one of the lowest-paid players at the Emirates.

Clubs are circling as he continues to play for the Gunners without an improved contract, most notably, City.

The English champions have the money and trophy prospect to tempt any player to join them and that should make Arsenal worry.

However, former Aston Villa man, Agbonlahor believes City doesn’t need Saka and the transfer will not happen.

He tells Football Insider: “They need to get players out rather than bring players in. That’s why they are looking to ship out Gabriel Jesus.

“I definitely don’t think Pep will be looking to strengthen his forward line.”

Adding: “Such a young player with so much potential, I don’t think it’s even an option.

“I’m sure Saka will sign a big contract with Arsenal and he’ll be there for a number of years. Maybe if Arsenal don’t get into the Champions League he might look to move later on in his career.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is understandable that Saka is being courted by several clubs, according to reports.

But it makes very little sense for him to change teams now, considering that he is still very young and City will not accord him the same respect he is enjoying at Arsenal.

