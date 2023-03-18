Agbonlahor discourages Arsenal from signing Inter Milan star

Gabby Agbonlahor does not believe Ben White is good enough to be Arsenal’s main right-back, but the former attacker is also not convinced by Denzel Dumfries, who has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

The Inter Milan wing-back is one of the finest in Europe, but he is used to playing on the wings in a three-at-the-back system.

Arsenal plays with four at the back, with White playing as their right-back for much of this season and the defender has done well.

But he does not convince Agbonlahor, who continues to insist the defender is not good enough. He has again urged Arsenal to find someone better.

He tells Football Insider:

“I do like Dumfries, but I feel like he’s not the greatest on the ball.

“That would make him pretty unsuited to Mikel Arteta’s style.

“He’s very athletic, very good defensively – but when I’ve watched him he has been disappointing with the ball at his feet.

“I think Arsenal can do a lot better. If they want to stay at the top, they need to sign a top right-back who can do what Arteta wants.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

White has been a fine signing for us for much of the season and deserves credit for his performances.

However, the Englishman can do better and probably will improve as he remains in the team.

What we need is a good backup and Takehiro Tomiyasu keeps getting injured.

