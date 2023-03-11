Agbonlahor discourages Aston Villa from Arsenal man

Kieran Tierney is set to leave Arsenal at the end of this season as he struggles to play at the club.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is now the first choice at the Emirates and the Ukrainian cannot do wrong at the moment.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been suggested as clubs he could join at the end of this season.

However, former Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor does not think his ex-club needs the left-back and believes their current option Lucas Digne is good enough.

He says to Football Insider:

“Tierney is a good player but I like Digne.

“He’s someone I admire. He hasn’t quite got going in a Villa shirt yet but he’s top quality.

“He has a load of caps for France, he’s been doing it in the Premier League for ages – I just don’t feel like left-back is a priority.

“With Digne and Moreno, I don’t feel like we have to worry about that position for years.

“Villa and Emery should be concentrating on targets in other positions.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is a quality player and a major plus for us as a squad member, but the Scotsman is too good to continue spending time on the bench.

Sooner or later, he will ask to leave the club and it could be in the summer.

If Nuno Tavares returns, we might sanction Tierney’s departure, provided he is the one that asks to go.

