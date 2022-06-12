Agbonlahor gives his opinion on what Arsenal needs up front

Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Arsenal to add another striker to their squad apart from Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners will be in the market to bolster their squad in this transfer window and a new forward is high on their shopping list.

They have lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the last six months.

Eddie Nketiah looks set to remain at the Emirates after making a major U-turn on his future.

The former youth international for England is the only senior strike option the Gunners have now and Agbonlahor says Arsenal will not like to be in the situation where they have to rely on him alone.

He tells Football Insider: “If I was them I’d try and get two strikers. If they are left with Nketiah and Jesus, then it could be enough.

“If they were to sign Gabriel Jesus, and he was to get injured, you wouldn’t want to be left with just Nketiah.

“One more striker would be perfect for Arsenal.

“Maybe a different type. A bigger striker who can hold the ball up.

“Arsenal need numbers, they need midfielders, another right-back. There are problems there for Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Agbonlahor has enough experience to give a good assessment of the situation at Arsenal and he is spot-on here.

Injuries and suspension are a part of the game and we wouldn’t like to be in a situation where we have to rely on just Nketiah because of either.

