Agbonlahor gives his top-four prediction including where Arsenal will finish

Former Aston Villa man turned pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has predicted his top-four for this season.

Arsenal is currently at the top of the Premier League table, a vast improvement from them finishing the last campaign in the fifth position.

The Gunners expect to finish this term in a better position, so finishing fourth would be seen as progress.

This means their current spot on the league table is an overachievement, but Agbonlahor believes they would have a good season.

While predicting the league standings at the end of this term, he said on Talk Sport:

“Top four for me would be first place for Manchester City, second place Arsenal, third place Spurs and fourth place Chelsea.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been in fine form this term and it is good to see. However, this is just the start of the season and we must not get carried away by the little excellent results we have had.

Instead, we must stay focused until the end if we want to remain in the title race or even finish in the Champions League places.

Hopefully, our top performers this season will remain injury-free and continue to help us win more matches. If that happens, this would be a good year.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids