Agbonlahor insists an Arsenal move for England star is perfect for everyone

Gabby Agbonlahor believes a move for Declan Rice suits Arsenal and the midfielder, as the Gunners are linked with a move for the England international.

Rice is looking to leave West Ham for a club playing European football and the Gunners have a serious interest in his services.

Mikel Arteta’s men could make a move for him in the following summer transfer window as they continue rebuilding their group.

Rice has been linked with several Premier League clubs, but is moving to Arsenal the best idea? Agbonlahor thinks so.

He explains on Football Insider:

“If he’s to leave West Ham, he’ll choose a club in the Champions League.

“Arsenal are a club that need extra competition in that position, so I think that move will suit all parties.

“I think if you offered him the chance, he would choose Arsenal right now. They’re going places.

“They’re 1000% going to finish in the Champions League places, at least.

“But I think he’ll wait until the end of the season. It comes down to the price, and whether a team like Liverpool can sneak into the top four.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the finest English talents in the Premier League now and will be an absolute quality purchase if we add him to our squad.

The midfielder is on the radar of the top clubs in and outside the country, which speaks volumes about his talent.

At 24, Rice is already very experienced and can improve further if he moves to a big club like Arsenal.

