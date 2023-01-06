Agbonlahor insists Arsenal’s target is still young enough to be improved

Gabby Agbonlahor expects Mykhailo Mudryk to get even better if he moves to Arsenal as the Gunners continue to chase his signature.

The winger has emerged as one of the top talents around Europe now and has delivered impressive performances for Shakhtar Donetsk in European football.

Several clubs want to buy him, but Arsenal leads the race because the youngster wants to move to the Emirates.

The Gunners need a new winger after allowing Nicolas Pepe to leave on loan in the summer, but Mudryk has not played in a top European league before.

However, Agbonlahor believes that will not be a problem because he is young enough to improve.

He tells Football Insider:

“It’s obviously a lot of money.

“But when you’ve seen players do it at the highest level, in the Champions League, you can go off that.

“He’s still young, and Arsenal will be aware that he will have a lot of coaching and improvement ahead of him.

“Look at the market – that kind of price is just where the market is for these kinds of players.”

We pride ourselves in developing talented youngsters and Mudryk should not be an exception.

The youngster has delivered some fine performances in Europe against top opposition, which suggests he has the potential to become a world-class player.

