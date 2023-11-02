Agbonlahor insists Aston Villa has what it takes to keep Arsenal target

Douglas Luiz is reportedly back on Arsenal’s radar, and the midfielder is considered a player who could enhance the Gunners’ squad.

With Thomas Partey expected to depart the Emirates at the end of the season, Arsenal needs to secure a replacement for the Ghanaian.

Arsenal had expressed interest in Luiz during the summer of 2022 and even made several bids for the Brazilian on deadline day. However, all those bids were rejected by Aston Villa.

Villa has continued to be an ambitious club and is now competing in European competitions, making it more challenging for them to part ways with Luiz.

Former Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Villa can offer Luiz competitive wages that match what Arsenal can provide, which may complicate the potential move.

He tells Football Insider:

“The reason I think he will is that he’s starting every week, he’s playing in Europe, he’s playing his best football.

“Why wouldn’t you sign? Aston Villa is a massive club, and I’m sure he will follow the likes of Watkins, McGinn and Konsa.

“Villa are paying very, very good money right now. Huge money. They can match the wages that a lot of other sides, like Arsenal, are paying right now.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if the club can get that deal over the line.”



Luiz will be much harder to sign now because Villa is reestablishing themselves as a top club in the Premier League and will want to keep all their best players.

However, in the summer, we could still try to sign him and a good offer could see the Villans allow the former Manchester City man to join us.

