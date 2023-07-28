Agbonlahor is sure Arsenal cannot sign Aston Villa star this summer

Gabby Agbonlahor, the former Aston Villa striker, has discussed recent reports linking Arsenal with a potential move for Douglas Luiz once again. The Gunners showed interest in signing the Brazilian midfielder at the end of the previous summer transfer window, but Aston Villa rejected all their offers.

Afterwards, Aston Villa secured Luiz’s services on a new contract, recognising him as one of their key players. Despite Arsenal already bolstering their squad with several new signings, reports continue to link them with a move for Luiz due to his impressive performances for Villa.

However, Agbonlahor has expressed doubts about Arsenal’s ability to complete a deal for Luiz in this transfer window. Given that Luiz has committed to a new contract with Aston Villa and is considered a crucial part of their squad, it may be challenging for Arsenal to secure his signature during the current transfer window.

He tells Football Insider:

“This is one of those transfers that is almost impossible, to be honest.

“Aston Villa aren’t going to sell any of their best players. They don’t need to.

“If Villa didn’t sell him last summer when he had a year left on his contract, why would they do it now?

“He’s a big part of Emery’s project going forward and he was so good last season. There’s no way Emery would even entertain it.

“It’s a definite no – I think Arsenal and Spurs could find themselves priced out of any move for Luiz.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz remains a fine player who should thrive in our team, but we have more than enough midfielders.

Unless at least two players in that position leave, we have no need to sign someone new in this transfer window.

Our current focus should be on offloading players that are surplus to requirements.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…