Agbonlahor launches fresh critique of Arsenal man

Gabby Agbonlahor has launched a fresh critique of Kai Havertz, suggesting that the German midfielder is struggling to find his place at Arsenal.

Havertz made the move to Arsenal during the recent transfer window, but his arrival has not instilled confidence among the Gunners’ fanbase. Despite this, Mikel Arteta remains steadfast in his belief that Havertz will be a valuable asset to the team throughout the season.

The manager has consistently included Havertz in the starting lineup since the beginning of the campaign, but the German has yet to make a significant impact on the team’s performance.

Havertz has been tasked with filling the void left by Granit Xhaka in the team, and it’s evident to many that Xhaka’s departure has had a substantial impact on Arsenal due to Havertz’s struggles since joining from Chelsea.

Speaking about the attacking midfielder, Agbonlahor said to Football Insider:

“I just look at Havertz and I can’t work out what his best attribute is.

“He looks lost as to what his actual position is.

“At least when you had Xhaka in there, you had someone who could time his runs, make a tackle, and pick out a player with a pass.

“With Havertz, there’s nothing. No attacking threat, no defensive responsibility.

“When this signing was first rumoured, everyone thought it was a joke.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to see how well Havertz has done during this campaign and the German is one player who will get a lot of stick.

He is not a popular signing and must work hard to prove he is good enough for the team.

