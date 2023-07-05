Agbonlahor makes a bold claim about Gabriel once Timber is signed

Last season, Arsenal’s defensive pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes received praise for their impressive performances throughout the campaign. Their partnership was considered a key factor in the team’s success.

However, their season took a downturn when Saliba suffered an injury, which disrupted their defensive stability. Fans are hopeful that the next season will see the continuation of this successful partnership.

Despite that, Mikel Arteta is reportedly close to adding Jurrien Timber to the squad during the current transfer window. The Dutch defender is expected to play a significant role at the club. With his arrival, there will be increased competition for a starting spot in the Arsenal defence.

According to former Aston Villa player Gabriel Agbonlahor, Timber has the potential to bench one of Gabriel and Saliba in the starting lineup. While it remains to be seen who will be affected, Agbonlahor believes that Gabriel could be the player who faces stiff competition for a starting position.

He tells Football Insider:

“I think for the start of the season, Gabriel should keep his place.

“When they played him with Saliba at the start of the season, they were both phenomenal.

“He has got the odd mistake in him, Gabriel, but even with a mistake he is better than Holding.

“But bringing in Timber really puts the pressure on him. It says – first mistake, and you’re out.”

Timber seems like a defender who will push our current options to become even better or face spending time on the bench.

It is exciting to have a good option to work with and we hope he will meet expectations at the Emirates.

