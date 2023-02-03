Agbonlahor makes a bold prediction about Nketiah and Jesus

Eddie Nketiah was not expected to do well in the absence of Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian was sidelined with an injury from the World Cup.

Jesus had kept Nketiah on the bench for much of the season and Arsenal were warned not to rely on the Englishman.

However, Mikel Arteta and the players backed Nketiah and the striker has since repaid the faith and is now in top form.

Arsenal will be happy if Jesus returns to full fitness, but the Gunners do not need the ex-Manchester City attacker as a matter of necessity.

Speaking on both attackers, former Aston Villa man Gabriel Agbonlahor insists Jesus must stay on the bench for Nketiah when he is fit again.

He tells Football Insider:

“I think Nketiah keeps his place, 100%.

“It could be a case of bringing Jesus on after 60 minutes if Nketiah hasn’t delivered.

“If Jesus then scores, he might start the next game. That’s how it works in football.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has proved his doubters wrong so far and deserves to keep his place on the team even when Jesus is back.

When the Brazilian played, the former Leeds loanee was patient on the bench and now is time for Jesus to also wait for his turn.

