Agbonlahor names Arsenal player that may help hand title to Man City

Gabby Agbonlahor has reservations about Eddie Nketiah’s ability to lead Arsenal’s frontline and provide the necessary goal-scoring prowess for the team’s success in the ongoing campaign.

Arsenal is aiming to secure a league title, having come close to achieving this feat in the previous season, and they have started the current campaign on a positive note.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, the Gunners have emerged as a notable contender in English football this season. However, they faced a setback as their primary striker, Gabriel Jesus, suffered an injury towards the end of the pre-season.

With Jesus sidelined, Arsenal’s reliance on Nketiah to deliver goals has intensified. However, Nketiah’s recent performances have left room for doubt. Despite the team’s efforts in creating scoring opportunities, particularly evident in their match against Crystal Palace, Nketiah struggled to find the back of the net.

This underwhelming display has led to skepticism about Nketiah’s potential to step up as the team’s main striker. Agbonlahor expresses concerns that if Nketiah remains the primary offensive force, Arsenal might find it challenging to close the gap with teams like Manchester City.

“I think Arsenal will push them but that I just think that experience, [Manchester City] know how to do it. Haaland. I was watching the Crystal Palace game and Nketiah, he misses too many chances for me,” he told TalkSport.

“He got put through, I think it was by Rice. He tried to dink the keeper, over the bar. Haaland puts that away. So I do think Manchester City will win it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has not started the season well in terms of scoring goals, but the striker is a player we know can get better.

The Englishman has done well to deliver top performances for us in the past and we must keep supporting him.

