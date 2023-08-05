Agbonlahor questions Arsenal’s “very strange” transfer decision

Arsenal is close to adding David Raya to their squad in this transfer window and a number of people are baffled by this decision.

The Gunners are working hard to win the league this season after finishing second in the last campaign.

However, they already have one of the best goalkeepers in England in Aaron Ramsdale, who is even gunning for the number one spot in the national team.

However, they are still in the running for Raya and could close a deal for him in the coming days.

The Spaniard has already agreed to join them as they negotiate a transfer fee with Brentford for his signature.

It is great to see this happen, but Agbonlahor says even Manchester City do not have two top goalkeepers.

He tells Football Insider:

“Look at Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester United, they don’t have two top goalkeepers.

“You only need one top goalkeeper as keepers don’t regularly get injured either, they don’t do a lot of running during games.

“So for me, it’s very strange to to even use £30 or £35 million when Arsenal need another midfielder to help with Thomas Partey in the midfield.

“Let’s not forget, goalkeepers don’t need rotating like outfield players, they get the ball to play from the back, and they don’t do a lot of running.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya is a good goalkeeper, but we already have Ramsdale, who is one of the best in the country, so adding the Spaniard to the club raises a lot of questions.

But it could make both men sit up and be at their best and we will also have at least one very good goalie in different competitions.

