Agbonlahor reckons Arsenal are right to celebrate the way they do

Gabby Agbonlahor has defended Arsenal from criticism that they are over-celebrating wins this season.

The Gunners are the most in-form team in the Premier League so far and they head into their match against Manchester United, having won five of their opening five league games.

Mikel Arteta’s side is in dreamland considering how poor they have been in recent campaigns and they haven’t even played in the Champions League since 2017.

It seems this is the season they will finally break back inside the top four or win a trophy and they have been celebrating their wins whenever they earn one.

Some pundits have criticised them for doing it over the top, but Agbonlahor says they are not.

The former Aston Villa man tells Football Insider:

“I don’t think they were [over celebrating].

“I think Arsenal have a winning mentality now, draws aren’t going to be good enough for them.

“Arteta has put a winning mentality on Arsenal where every win is big. No matter if they beat bottom of the league, whoever they beat, they will celebrate like that.

“They want to keep winning games, they are top of the league. It’s another massive result that kept them top of the league, of course they are going to celebrate.

“The next game they win, I’m sure they will celebrate just the same. Every Premier League win is big.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had one of the best starts to a season this term and we should be allowed to celebrate as much as we want.

We know we have not won anything yet, but that shouldn’t stop us from celebrating our achievement at the moment while it lasts.