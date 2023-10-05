Agbonlahor reckons Arsenal would want to sign Villa star

Aston Villa has been working to secure a new contract for Ollie Watkins for several months, but they have yet to make significant progress in negotiations. The striker has established himself as one of the Premier League’s top performers and consistently delivers strong performances on the field.

Arsenal has been linked with Watkins for some time, even before they signed Gabriel Jesus, and these rumours continue to circulate. The Gunners are always on the lookout to strengthen their squad, and Villa is aware of the interest in their star player.

However, Villa is currently struggling to reach an agreement on a new contract for Watkins, and it’s clear that Arsenal is monitoring the situation closely. The uncertainty surrounding Watkins’s contract negotiations could potentially make him a target for the Gunners or other clubs looking to bolster their attacking options.

He tells Football Insider:

“He’s reliable, and you know he’s always going to come up with the goods.

“But it’s a negotiation and I’m sure they’ll come to the right decision. The club know there will be many takers for a player like Watkins if there’s no agreement.

“I’m sure the likes of Arsenal would love to have him and give him the money he wants.”

The best clubs in Europe always add new quality players to their squad and we must do the same to stay at the same level as we are now.

Watkins will add goals to our game, and we probably should decide to replace Eddie Nketiah with him.

