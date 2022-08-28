Agbonlahor reveals he met Arsenal man in a restaurant after criticising him

Gabby Agbonlahor has become one of the more outspoken football pundits since the conclusion of his playing career.

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp recently criticised the former forward for slating Manchester United.

Arsenal has also been a victim of his harsh criticisms, and he insists Ben White is not worth what they paid for him.

The Gunners broke their transfer record for a defender to add him to their squad at the start of last season from Brighton.

He had been developing as a fine defender prior to the move to the Emirates.

However, Agbonlahor believes he is not that good, and Arsenal overpaid for his signature.

The former Villa man has now revealed that he ran into White in a restaurant after criticising him.

He tells The Daily Mail about the encounter: ‘It was a bit frosty”

Pundits make their living by sharing opinions, and some of them are ridiculous.

We know White was signed for a huge fee, and he needs to justify it, but it is just too early to conclude that the defender is overrated

Hopefully, he would prove the Englishman wrong soon and make him eat his words.

If we had made the top four in the last campaign, the defender would have earned a lot of credit because his arrival helped us to improve as a team.

