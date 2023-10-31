Agbonlahor says a January move could be needed to save Ramsdale’s Euro 2024 spot

Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Aaron Ramsdale may have considered a move in January as he aims to secure a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Ramsdale is considered one of England’s top goalkeepers, but the competition within the Three Lions team is fierce, making it challenging to secure a place in the Euros squad.

To increase their chances of making the squad, players must get regular playing time at their respective clubs, which has been difficult for Ramsdale recently.

David Raya has taken over as the first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal, and it appears challenging for Ramsdale to regain his place in the team.

Ramsdale had been close to becoming the England number one before losing his starting position at Arsenal. However, his lack of game time might jeopardise his chances of making it to the Euros.

Agbonlahor suggests that Ramsdale may have contemplated leaving Arsenal in January to enhance his chances of making the England squad for the tournament.

He tells Football Insider:

“Ramsdale knows now that his career and chances of going to the Euros with England could well depend on him moving in January.

“Sometimes you’ve got to accept that you’re number two. The manager isn’t going to come out and say it, but he’s not thick.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is a safe pair of hands and several clubs will happily add him to their group if we make him available for transfer.

However, Raya has not shown he is good enough to be trusted as our number one full-time, so we may need Ramsdale back in goal soon.

