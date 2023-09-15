Agbonlahor says Arsenal man has stage fright and should be dropped

Gabby Agbonlahor has expressed his scepticism about Kai Havertz and has recommended that Arsenal consider removing him from their first-team lineup. The former Chelsea player has the support of his manager, but his performances on the pitch have failed to match expectations.

Mikel Arteta has a variety of midfield options at his disposal and can readily replace Havertz if he deems it necessary. However, the manager has continued to show faith in him. Agbonlahor, on the other hand, believes that it may be time for Havertz to be replaced in the Arsenal team if his struggles persist.

The former Premier League star tells Football Insider:

“He showed nothing at Chelsea which made him worth the transfer fee. It’s a very strange signing, for me.

“It looks like he’s got stage fright.

“If I’m Arsenal, I’m taking him out of the starting lineup. Arteta can bring him on, and maybe he scores – which will get his confidence back up.

“But I don’t think they can keep taking chances because it will be a tough game against Everton.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz needs to turn his form around soon and answer his critics. His transfer is shaping up to be worse than Nicolas Pepe’s and he has to do something about it.

We expected so much from him at the start of the term, but it is not too late for him to get better.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…