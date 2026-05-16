Agbonlahor says Arsenal target is better than Zubimendi

Arsenal have been linked with a move for West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes at the end of this season, with Gabby Agbonlahor believing he is an ideal fit for the Gunners and even better than Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi moved to the Emirates in the summer and has been widely regarded as one of the best signings in Europe as Arsenal close in on major honours in domestic and European competition.

The Spaniard has been in excellent form and remains one of the most important players in the Arsenal squad, although he may face increased competition for his place next season as changes are considered.

Interest in Mateus Fernandes

Fernandes has attracted attention due to his performances, particularly if West Ham face relegation, which could open the door for a summer move.

He said on Talk Sport:

“Listen, I can see him (Fernandes) in an Arsenal shirt.

“I think he’s a better player than Zubimendi, I really do. I’m not sure about the hype with Zubimendi.

“(Myles) Lewis-Skelly’s taken his place now, but to add numbers and strengthen (I would sign Fernandes).

“I think he could have his pick of Premier League clubs. I rate him highly.”

Fernandes has made a strong impression on Premier League supporters and is regarded as a promising midfield option for several clubs.

Comparisons with Zubimendi have divided opinion, but Arsenal are believed to be monitoring multiple midfield targets ahead of future planning.

West Ham situation and Arsenal planning

Fernandes could become available if West Ham is relegated, increasing transfer interest across the Premier League.

Arsenal continue to assess midfield reinforcements as they plan adjustments ahead of next season.

Overall, Fernandes is seen as a strong talent whose future depends on West Ham and interest from top clubs.