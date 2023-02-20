Agbonlahor says Arsenal target is not worth “anything more than £60 million”

We have reported on Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan being linked with a transfer to the Emirates. As previously said, the Gunners have supposedly renewed their interest in the Argentina international (after a failed chase in 2021), and they are in communication with the striker’s agent about a prospective swoop. The striker reportedly favours the swoop.

In that piece, we mentioned Inter Milan, who are rumoured to be in financial trouble and are looking to balance their books. They need to make a huge sale this summer, which is why they may be ready to let their talisman go for a fee in the £70-£80 million range. Gabby Agbonlahor, a Premier League pundit, appears to have learned about Arsenal’s interest in Martinez. As a result, he has spoken up to Football Insider about his thoughts on the swoop. Gabby believes Martinez’s swoop will be fantastic, but only if Arsenal can obtain him at a reasonable price.

“I think it depends on the fee itself,” Gabby told Football Insider’s Ewan Kingsbury. “If Arsenal can get the cost down to £60 million, then I think it’d be good business.

On what could happen if Martinez were to join Arsenal, he added, “Nketiah could be allowed to go on loan, and Martinez would join Gabriel Jesus as Arsenal’s two main strikers.

“But anything more than £60 million, I think, is too much.

“He’s not quick at all; he’s a good finisher, but there is a major lack of pace to demand a transfer fee that large.”

Lautaro Martinez has 13 goals and 3 assists in 23 games this season; he is certainly a goal source Arteta can tap if he joins in the summer.

