Agbonlahor says Arsenal will not miss injured midfielder

Gabby Agbonlahor believes Arsenal now has more squad depth, and they will not miss the injured Emile Smith Rowe.

The Englishman is a key member of the Arsenal squad, but they bolstered the group in the last transfer window, and they now have even more options.

This means it could take a while for him to re-establish himself in the side when he returns.

Previously, when a key player gets injured at Arsenal, the Gunners suffer, but now they have a big squad with quality players, and they can replace anyone.

Agbonlahor believes this puts them in a healthy position, and they will not long for Smith Rowe to return to fitness.

He tells Football Insider:

“It just shows why you need a big squad.

“What’s going to help now is that some teams are not playing again until the beginning of October in the Premier League.”

Adding: “For Smith Rowe, it’s not good but there are not a lot of games between now and the World Cup.

“I feel that Arsenal have got enough cover to last them until after the World Cup.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal’s squad depth means an injury-prone player will struggle to play.

They already have top talents in different positions on their team, and the players are desperate to impress and stay in the side.

If they keep winning, it will be hard to change the team to make room for a new man.