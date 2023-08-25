Agbonlahor says Arsenal’s legend is the best to ever play in Premier League

Former Aston Villa player Gabriel Agbonlahor has unequivocally labelled Thierry Henry as the finest player in the history of the Premier League.

Henry spent his entire Premier League career with Arsenal and mesmerised spectators with his exquisite performances on the field.

While Arsenal has consistently maintained a strong presence in the Premier League, it remains a challenging task to replace the extraordinary impact Henry had during his tenure. Remarkably, he amassed an impressive tally of 174 league goals for the club.

Henry’s brilliance transcends beyond the realm of Arsenal fandom; he earned admiration from football enthusiasts worldwide for his captivating displays on the pitch. Agbonlahor firmly asserts that Henry stands as the ultimate Premier League player, a sentiment shared by many.

He tells Talk Sport:

“When he signed for Arsenal he wasn’t the finished article.

“Maybe if he was the player he was when he was at his peak at Arsenal, I’m saying like a £150million player.

“For me, I watched clips of Arsenal, I watched clips Henry and he was outstanding, you forget how good he was. I think he’s the best player to ever play in the Premier League and the best there ever will be for a long time.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Henry was one of the finest players the Premier League has ever seen and the striker did well for us.

We achieved so much when he was on our books because of his goals and overall performances in our shirt.

Hopefully, we will find another hero to lead us to success again, as he did.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses and breaks down his in-depth analysis of Arteta’s tactics used against Crystal Palace and what we can expect against Fulham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…