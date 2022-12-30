Agbonlahor suggests a new role for Martinelli at Arsenal

Former Aston Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor has tipped Gabriel Martinelli to play as a centre forward if Arsenal signs Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Gunners are in talks to add the Ukrainian winger to their squad in the January transfer window and it seems they will be successful.

The winger has flirted with a move to the Emirates for a while and could see Arsenal change their first team set-up as we know it.

He also plays on the left wing, the same position Gabriel Martinelli plays, although he is adept at filling in at other roles across the attack.

Agbonlahor believes the Brazilian could be moved to a more central role if Mudryk arrives.

He tells Football Insider:

“They’ve got Nketiah at the moment, they’ve got Jesus who will be coming back at some point.

“But even with that lack of options, I think they see Mudryk as a player they can’t let pass them by.

“They could play him as a false nine, they can put Martinelli up front to lead the line – as he has done before.

“Arsenal obviously don’t want to let Mudryk slip through their fingers.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk is one of the finest attackers around now and he is almost certainly getting a place in our starting XI when he arrives.

Martinelli has also been in superb form, so he cannot stay on the bench. If the Ukrainian proves to be a better player, we are likely to see Martinelli moved to a new position.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids