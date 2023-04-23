Agbonlahor suggests Arsenal man is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Emile Smith Rowe should consider joining the Midlands side because he is not in the plans of Mikel Arteta.

Smith Rowe has been struggling to break back inside the Gunners team since he returned from his latest injury layoff and the midfielder is a target for the Villans.

Arsenal has a number of quality midfielders in their squad now, which makes it much harder for Smith Rowe to earn a role in the team again and the Englishman might need to leave.

Unai Emery wants a reunion with him and Arsenal must make a decision on his future in the summer.

Agbonlahor believes he is not in Arsenal’s plans and should leave to replace Philippe Coutinho at Villa.

He tells Football Insider: “I think he’d be a top signing.

“He wouldn’t be a starter, that’s for sure.

“But he’s someone who can come in and replace Coutinho when he leaves this summer, and also challenge Buendia for a place.”

Adding: “He’s been on the bench for a lot of games and hasn’t been brought on at Arsenal. That shows me that he’s not part of Arteta’s plans.

“It’ll be hard for them to get rid of him, but he’s not at the level of where Arsenal want to go.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is one of our finest academy graduates and has simply been unfortunate with injuries.

The way football works, when you are out of action for a while, it becomes harder for you to get back into the team again.

Hopefully, he will get more chances to prove his worth before this season ends.

