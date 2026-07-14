Agbonlahor thinks Arsenal man may not start for England at World Cup again

Noni Madueke started for England at the World Cup, but the Arsenal player struggled during the match against Norway and was replaced at half-time.

It was an important fixture and provided players with an opportunity to demonstrate that they belong at the highest level by producing strong performances against quality opposition. Madueke was unable to make the desired impact, and manager Thomas Tuchel decided to introduce Bukayo Saka at the interval in an effort to improve England’s display.

Pressure increases ahead of next match

The German has shown faith in Madueke, but the attacker must continue to earn his place in the starting line-up through his performances. His display against Norway is unlikely to strengthen his case, particularly with competition for places remaining intense.

England will now turn their attention to their next match against Argentina, a fixture in which there will be little room for mistakes. With the stakes continuing to rise, every selection decision is expected to come under close scrutiny as Tuchel considers the strongest possible team for the challenge ahead.

Agbonlahor questions Madueke’s place

This situation has led Gabby Agbonlahor to suggest that Madueke may not start for England again. As cited by the Metro, he also proposed that Marcus Rashford should be allowed to take his place in the team.

Agbonlahor said: “I wouldn’t mind seeing [Marcus] Rashford on that side.

“I just think sometimes, you look at the Argentinian full backs, they’re there for the taking.

“Rashford didn’t get on last game. Why can’t you play Rashford off that right-hand side, mix it up a bit?

“And then you bring him off maybe for Saka on 60 minutes, if Saka can’t start games. But I think Madueke has played himself out of a starting spot.”

Those comments reflect the growing debate surrounding England’s attacking options ahead of the meeting with Argentina, with Tuchel facing important decisions as he prepares his side for another crucial World Cup fixture.

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