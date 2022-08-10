Agbonlahor tips Arsenal to cash in on one of their most expensive players

Gabriel Agbonlahor has reiterated his stance that Ben White is overrated, and Arsenal overspent on him.

This time, he adds that he expects the defender to be sold by Arsenal in the next few seasons.

The arrival of William Saliba means Mikel Arteta now has three solid centre-backs to choose from in this campaign.

The Spaniard played all three in their match against Crystal Palace, but White had to play as a right back, while Saliba partnered Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the defence.

The Frenchman is now expected to play ahead of the England international when Takehiro Tomiyasu returns from injury.

Agbonlahor believes White would struggle to hold down a place on the team, and he expects Arsenal to be looking to offload him soon.

The former Aston Villa man told Football Insider: “This is what I said a few weeks ago. It’s a waste of money what Arsenal paid for him. For me, he’s not good enough.

“To pay £50million for him, Brighton must be laughing their heads off because he’s not better than Webster or Dunk and he’s not going to start for Arsenal.

“You can see it in a year’s time, Arsenal will probably be looking to get some money back for him because he’s not going to play at right-back and they’ve got two better centre-halves.”

White is a very good defender, but Saliba’s arrival will see him struggle to play.

A place on the bench would soon be his as Gabby has predicted, but having him around gives us the squad depth that we have yearned for some time now.

