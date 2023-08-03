Agbonlahor urges Arsenal star to push through a summer move

Former Aston Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Folarin Balogun to push through a summer move away from Arsenal in this transfer window.

The striker is being courted by some top European clubs, with Inter Milan insisting he joins them.

The Italians have turned to other targets after Arsenal set a high asking price for the sale of the former Reims loanee.

The striker could remain with them and will be the third-choice striker at the Emirates behind Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

However, after playing an important role on loan last season, Agbonlahor believes he should push to leave the Emirates.

He tells Football Insider:

“I would also look to leave if I was Balogun.

“He’s got Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in front of him, meaning that his game time will be very limited.

“Inter Milan is a team that play two upfront, which Arsenal do not do as the Italian side play a 3-5-2 formation.

“He can look at it and create a strong partnership with Lautaro Martinez, so if I’m him, I’m really getting that move pushed through because it is great money as well for Arsenal to receive.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard not to agree with Agbonlahor because Balogun has earned the right to play often.

He did well on loan at Reims and will continue scoring at any other club that hands him first-team chances, so he probably should consider leaving.

