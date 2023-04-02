Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to add new player in a specific position

Arsenal is expected to sign a high-profile midfielder to their squad at the end of this season, with Declan Rice now one of the favourites to move to London.

The Englishman will make Arsenal much better, but former Aston Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor believes the Gunners need a striker.

Arsenal will play in the Champions League next season, the first time they have qualified for the competition since 2017.

Mikel Arteta’s side will not want to be just one of the clubs who partook in the competition and they must bolster their squad to make an impression.

One spot Gabby believes they must bolster is their attack. He explains on Football Insider:

“They can go out and get Rice, and that will be a statement in itself.

“But they need a top striker, for me, as well.

“When you’re in the Champions League and all these other competitions – three top strikers would be great.

“Gabriel Jesus has had injury problems, Eddie Nketiah has had injury problems – that could hurt them if it happens again.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a strong squad to make an impression in the Champions League and our current strikers might struggle in the competition.

If we truly want to do well, we must ensure more quality players come through the door at the Emirates and we can achieve that if we work hard to add the right men to the group.