Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to up their offer for coveted defender

Arsenal is reportedly facing difficulties in securing a new contract for William Saliba, and the club has been warned that they must increase their offer as the young defender could receive a lucrative salary elsewhere.

Saliba had an impressive campaign, making a strong impact for the Gunners and contributing to their competitiveness in the league. Upon his return from a loan spell at Olympique Marseille, he quickly established himself as a key player in the team.

Manager Mikel Arteta has shown trust in Saliba’s abilities, but with his current contract set to expire at the end of the following season, Arsenal is eager to secure his long-term future.

Negotiations between the club and Saliba’s representatives have been ongoing for several weeks, but progress has not been as smooth as desired. Despite Arsenal successfully securing new contracts for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, there is a possibility that they may be forced to consider selling Saliba if an agreement cannot be reached.

Speaking about the French defender’s future, former Aston Villa man Gabriel Agbonlahor tells Football Insider:

“It’s a really difficult contract for Arsenal to agree.

“He was so good this season, and Arsenal were so poor without him – that Saliba can demand silly money.

“He’s on £40,000-a-week. Even if you triple that, PSG might offer him £250,000-a-week.

“I’m sure other clubs in Europe will be looking at him, as well.

“He’s a real asset at 22 years old.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is now a big player after impressing for Arsenal and reaching the World Cup final with France.

Top clubs are circling the defender, so we must be prepared to make him a massive offer before he stays with us.

