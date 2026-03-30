Agbonlahor wants Arsenal’s stars punished for international withdrawals

Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that players should face punishment for withdrawing from international duty, following several Arsenal stars returning early to their club during the current break. The situation has generated debate as several high-profile players opted to leave their national teams ahead of upcoming domestic fixtures.

Arsenal are preparing for a crucial phase of the season, with manager Mikel Arteta guiding the team in their pursuit of major honours, including the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup. With so much at stake, ensuring key players are fit and available has become a clear priority for the club.

Withdrawals spark debate

Several Arsenal players have withdrawn from international engagements, prompting differing reactions. Some observers believe the decisions are precautionary, aimed at preserving fitness ahead of important matches, while others have questioned whether such withdrawals undermine international commitments.

There is also curiosity surrounding whether those players who returned early will feature immediately in Arsenal’s next match. Their availability could play a significant role as the team continues its push for silverware across multiple competitions.

Agbonlahor calls for stricter rules

Speaking on Talk Sport, Agbonlahor expressed a firm view on the matter. He said, “(Noni) Madueke, no problem, you pulled out, you got injured against Uruguay, it was quite a hard tackle.

“I look at players like (Jurrien) Timber, (Eberechi) Eze, (Martin) Odegaard, all pulled out because they didn’t play against Manchester City. Those four players, no problem with it.

“But (Piero) Hincapie, (Bukayo) Saka, (Declan) Rice, Gabriel, (William) Saliba, (Leandro) Trossard, (Martin) Zubimendi had no problems against Manchester City. I just don’t think it’s right.

“If I was part of the Premier League and I was making a decision, I would bring in a new rule, you miss the next Premier League game available if you pull out of international duty. I tell you something, players will stop pulling out.”

Arsenal will nevertheless expect that all returning players have undergone appropriate medical assessments before being released by their national teams. The club will be hopeful that none of the individuals involved is carrying significant injuries as they prepare for the decisive fixtures ahead.