Agbonlahor warns Arsenal that Manchester City will come for their player

Gabby Agbonlahor has warned Arsenal about handing a new deal to William Saliba.

The defender has been solid in the league this season after returning from several loan spells away from the club.

He is one reason the Gunners have won 7 of their 8 league games so far.

He makes defending easy, and his long-term future must be at the Emirates.

However, the club has not offered him a new long-term deal despite his current one running out soon.

Agbonlahor believes they must do so quickly, and he says they need to pay him what he wants.

This is because the likes of Manchester City will circle to poach him from London.

The ex-striker tells Football Insider:

“He’s going to be the most sought-after centre-half in the world.

“He’s comfortable on the ball, he’s quick, he’s strong, he’s good in the air and he can score a goal. He’s a player that Arsenal really need to keep a hold of.

“The likes of Chelsea, Man United, even Man City would love to have him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is one man we cannot lose, and the defender is already showing us why he is a key player for this team.

He joined us in 2019 because we saw the potential in him, and now is the time for us to reap the rewards.

Handing him a new deal is a given. We just have to do it faster than we are doing now.