Agbonlahor warns Arsenal that now is the time to rest key players

Gabby Agbonlahor has warned Arsenal about the importance of resting some of their key players to avoid some being burnt out.

The Gunners have had a sweet start to this season and their key men have been ever-present in league and European matches.

These players are now likely to get tired sooner than others whose clubs have rested.

For Arsenal to sustain their form, they need their players to be in their best form for the season’s remaining games.

Agbonlahor believes the key to getting the best from them every week would be resting them occasionally.

He tells Football Insider:

“Now it’s coming to the stage where a bit more rotation is needed.

“Does Martinelli have a rest and you bring in [Fabio] Vieira or Marquinhos?

“You need to rest certain players because they are going to suffer from burnout. They haven’t looked as sharp.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our players are humans too and will suffer fatigue if they have to play too many games and we must be prepared to rest them.

This is why squad depth is very important because if we have players to replace the key men, we will not have to use them too often.