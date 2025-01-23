Agent accused of using Arsenal’s interest to blackmail present club

Striker-searching Arsenal has been linked with a move for the in-form Costa Rican forward Manfred Ugalde, but reports from the Russian press cast doubt on the rumours. Ugalde, who has been in scintillating form this season with 15 goals and two assists in just 18 league games, has reportedly caught the attention of top European clubs.

Arsenal, who have been linked with several strikers across the continent, are said to have added the Spartak Moscow forward to their list of potential targets. The Gunners are currently seeking reinforcements up front as they look to bolster their squad for the second half of the season. However, Spartak are reluctant to part ways with their star striker, knowing full well that interest from a major European club could make it difficult to keep him.

Despite the speculation, it remains unclear how genuine Arsenal’s interest in Ugalde truly is. According to Mash, a Russian outlet, the Costa Rican’s agent may be exaggerating the links to Arsenal in an attempt to pressure Spartak Moscow. The report suggests that these claims are part of a strategy to secure a better deal or increase his player’s visibility in the market.

Arsenal have not made any official move for Ugalde, and no decision has been announced regarding which striker, if any, the club will pursue in this transfer window. However, the Gunners are likely to be monitoring Ugalde’s progress, given his impressive goal-scoring record this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side would benefit from a player who can immediately make an impact by adding more goals to the team, especially as they continue to compete in multiple competitions. However, signing the right striker is crucial, and rushing into a deal for a player who may not fit the squad’s needs could backfire.

For now, Arsenal fans may keep an eye on Ugalde’s performances, even if the rumours linking him to the Emirates remain unconfirmed. If the Gunners are unable to find a suitable forward this month, it may be wiser to wait until the summer to secure the right addition to the squad.