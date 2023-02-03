Agent admits Kiwior was wanted by top teams in Italy before Arsenal turned up

Arteta made it a priority in the winter to sign another reliable left-footed centre back after becoming overly reliant on Gabriel Maghalaes on the left side of Arsenal’s central defense, the Brazilian being his only reliable left-footed centre back.

He chose Spezia’s Jakub Kiwior. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the Polish defender, and based on what the defender’s agent recently revealed to TuttomercatoWeb, Arsenal have signed one of the best defenders Serie A has to offer.

Sasha Baranov has admitted that there was a heated competition in Italy for Kiwior’s services. He admits that, with the exception of Inter Milan, every top team in Serie A wanted his client. But Arsenal changed the dynamics of the battle for his client’s signature.

Baranov revealed, “In Italy, all important clubs except Inter have advanced their interest: Naples, Milan, and Juventus. Due to the situation he is experiencing right now, Napoli did not need to change the team in January; they wanted to bring the speech to summer.

“Juventus know what happened, and Milan waited, then you know what happens when the Premier teams arrive.”

Baranov says ‘when a Premier League team arrives’, but he fails to admit that it is difficult to turn down a move to the Emirates at the moment.

Arsenal has become the team that everyone wants to join as a result of Arteta’s project flourishing.

