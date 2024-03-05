Agent claims Arsenal youngster might already be thinking about joining Juventus

Juventus has shown interest in signing Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino for some time, with reports even suggesting a potential move in January.

During that period, Patino was performing exceptionally well at Swansea, securing a regular spot in most of their matches.

However, in recent weeks, he has found himself spending more time on the bench as the coach places trust in other players.

Football agent Michele Fratini has commented on the youngster, suggesting that Patino’s head may have been turned by Juventus’ interest during the January transfer window.

It appears he might now be looking forward to a move to Serie A at the end of the season, potentially causing distractions for him.

He said, as quoted by TV Play:

“I have noticed that Charlie Patino has gone a little down morally lately. He has not raised his level.

“I wonder if he was already thinking of going to Juventus in January and if he is ready to go in June.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino is one of the finest players we have groomed, and his loan spell was going so well in the first half of the season.

The situation has changed now, and we probably might have to send him out on loan again so he can prove his talents.

