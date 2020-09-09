Agent close to Arsenal gives his opinion on the Mesut Ozil situation

Super agent Kia Joorabchian has become the latest individual to give his opinion on the Mesut Ozil saga.

Ozil is Arsenal’s top earner at the moment, but since he signed his current deal at the club in 2018, his performances have been below par.

The German has been axed from the Arsenal first team by Mikel Arteta and only made a return in the club’s last friendly game.

Arteta had thought that he would be able to get the best out of the former Real Madrid man, but that didn’t happen and the Spaniard gave up on him.

His situation is, however, a frustrating one for both the player and the club as well as their fans and even onlookers from the outside.

Joorabchian represents several players in Mikel Arteta’s first team and he has said that the current situation of things between the player and the club doesn’t benefit anyone of them.

‘The Ozil situation should have been resolved two years ago,’ he told Talksport via The Metro. ‘What is the point of a player sitting and not playing? Who gains from that?

‘The club doesn’t gain from that. The player is ageing, he doesn’t gain from that. The agent doesn’t gain from that.

‘I mean, I’m not exactly sure other than the fact the player has maybe a monetary gain from getting an income I don’t think anybody really gains from such a situation.

‘I can’t really remember us no trying everything to resolve a problem with a player. I just don’t see the point of it.’