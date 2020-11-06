Agent confirms Arsenal ahead of AC Milan in chasing CL wonderkid

Arsenal have moved ahead of AC Milan in the race to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from Red Bull Salzburg, as confirmed by his agent.

The midfielder has been setting the Champions League alight this term with two goals in his three group games this term, adding to the two he scored in qualifying also.

Those in Switzerland will be well accustomed to his talents, with the midfielder scoring and creating a number of goals already despite only turning 20 years-of-age a week ago.

At this early stage in his career, he has 38 goals and 43 assists to his name, as well as another seven goal contributions in the UEFA Youth League.

It is no surprise that many are singing his praises, and his agent seems to believe that Arsenal are amongst the front runners for his signature.

Mátyás Esterházy was speaking directly to Index.hu to talk about his star asset, who he says is of interest to Arsenal, while previously linked AC Milan have cooled on their interest.

Our side was heavily linked with a move for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar in the summer, with an onus on needing to add creativity and goals to our midfield, and Szoboszlai could well prove to be an exceptional alternative.

The young Hungarian looks like he would be ready to make the step-up to any top division, highlighted by his amazing performances in Europe already this term, and I for one would love to see him at the Emirates.

Should Arsenal prioritise his arrival over Aouar? Is there any doubt that he would fit in in North London?

Patrick