Agent confirms Arsenal wants his teenage client

As he continues to impress in Turkey, Arsenal has been linked with a move for Besiktas youngster Semih Kılıçsoy.

The 18-year-old is among the emerging talents being nurtured at Turkish clubs, and he is expected to make a move to a larger club in the near future.

Arsenal is keen on acquiring some of the best young talents in Europe, and they view Kılıçsoy as one of the most promising prospects on the continent.

The Gunners took notice of his abilities following his strong performances in the first half of last season, and they have since closely monitored his progress.

Mikel Arteta’s side faces competition from other top clubs for his signature, and his agent has confirmed that Arsenal is among several clubs interested in adding him to their squad.

Murat Teber said to Sporx:

“I know that clubs such as Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Arsenal, PSG, Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart are watching Semih. We received information about this. But it has not reached the offer stage. At least, there is no offer that has reached us.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 18, Semih Kılıçsoy is still at the beginning of his career, and he needs a lot of game time to reach his full potential.

If we add him to our group now, he will not get chances, so he has to develop further and that might happen when he moves to another smaller club.

