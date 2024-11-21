Agent confirms Arsenal’s push to sign Chelsea midfielder

Arsenal’s pursuit of Moises Caicedo in early 2023 when he was at Brighton marked one of the more dramatic transfer sagas of recent times. The midfielder had impressed with his performances in the Premier League, prompting significant interest from Mikel Arteta’s side , who were eager to strengthen their midfield options during the January transfer window. Despite Arsenal’s best efforts, Brighton firmly resisted selling Caicedo mid-season.The Gunners made an aggressive push to secure the Ecuadorian’s signature, submitting multiple bids that reportedly turned the player’s head. Caicedo even went public with his desire to leave Brighton, publishing an open letter in which he appealed to the club to grant him a transfer. In his statement, Caicedo emphasised the transformative impact such a move would have on his career and his family’s future. However, Brighton stood their ground, refusing to part ways with the midfielder before the summer, much to Arsenal’s frustration.

Ultimately, Caicedo stayed at Brighton until the end of the season before a high-profile summer move to Chelsea, who paid a British record fee to secure his services. His transfer came after a brief tug-of-war between Chelsea and Liverpool, with the Blues emerging victorious in the end. Manuel Sierra, Caicedo’s agent, recently confirmed Arsenal’s interest during the saga, telling Ole:

“Arsenal and Chelsea, in the last days of the market, wanted Moisés. In January 2023, the Blues went up. But the club wouldn’t let them, that’s Brighton.”

Arsenal’s pursuit of Caicedo underscores the lengths the club was willing to go to improve their midfield. While the Gunners missed out on the Ecuadorian, they eventually secured Declan Rice as their marquee midfield signing in the subsequent transfer window. Caicedo has since shown glimpses of his potential at Chelsea, though questions remain over the hefty price tag paid to acquire him. In hindsight, Arsenal’s patience and strategy in the transfer market may have worked in their favour, given the balance Rice has brought to their midfield.

