Agent confirms Atletico has made a bid for Arsenal target

Arsenal is set to miss out on Lille star, Zeki Celik, as his agent has just confirmed that he has an offer from Atletico Madrid.

The Turkey international has been linked with a move to Arsenal for much of this transfer window as they appear ready to cash in on Hector Bellerin.

The future of Bellerin remains unresolved and he could still leave within the last days of the transfer window.

If that happens, Arsenal will need a player to replace him and Celik was one of their targets.

However, they are not the only club who has watched the full-back that won Ligue 1 last season.

Spanish champions, Atleti also wants him and they appear to be more serious than the Gunners.

They have already tabled an offer to Lille and have offered him personal terms as well.

His agent confirms this in a recent interview with Haber Global via Transfrmarketweb when he said:

“It is true that Atletico are interested in Zeki Celik, there is the proposal. We are evaluating it”

The report claims that in France, they believe it is almost a certainty that he will leave to join the Spanish champions.