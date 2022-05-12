Agent confirms Gabriel Jesus interested in the Arsenal project

There have been many many articles regarding Mikel Arteta’s wish to take Gabriel Jesus from his old club Manchester City, and his departure from the Etihad has been further confirmed with the news that Erling haaland has agreed to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Brazilian’s agent Marcelo Pettinati has been speaking to the Guardian and has confirmed that talks have taken place, and that Jesus “likes the project” but warns Arsenal fans that there will be competition from other clubs for his client’s signature. “We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus,” Pettinati said. “We like the project – it’s a possibility we’re discussing. There are six more clubs interested in Gabriel. He’s focused on the final games with Man City; we’ll see.”

I am pretty certain that, if we get our place in the Champions League next season, that Jesus will jump at the chance to join Arteta’s revolution at the club, especially given their former relationship at City and the massive improvement of Arsenal under the Spaniard.

I am certain Jesus will fit in perfectly next season and will be an automatic starter when fit, which is what the player wants the most. And if Arteta thinks he is perfect for the job, then who am I to disagree?

Sam P