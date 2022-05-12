Agent confirms Gabriel Jesus interested in the Arsenal project

There have been many many articles regarding Mikel Arteta’s wish to take Gabriel Jesus from his old club Manchester City, and his departure from the Etihad has been further confirmed with the news that Erling haaland has agreed to join Pep Guardiola’s side.
The Brazilian’s agent Marcelo Pettinati has been speaking to the Guardian and has confirmed that talks have taken place, and that Jesus “likes the project” but warns Arsenal fans that there will be competition from other clubs for his client’s signature. “We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus,” Pettinati said. “We like the project – it’s a possibility we’re discussing. There are six more clubs interested in Gabriel. He’s focused on the final games with Man City; we’ll see.”
I am pretty certain that, if we get our place in the Champions League next season, that Jesus will jump at the chance to join Arteta’s revolution at the club, especially given their former relationship at City and the massive improvement of Arsenal under the Spaniard.
I am certain Jesus will fit in perfectly next season and will be an automatic starter when fit, which is what the player wants the most. And if Arteta thinks he is perfect for the job, then who am I to disagree?
Sam P
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Does Arsenal deserves better than Jesus? Yes. Arsenal needs a quality striker that’s more clinical and prolific. Looking back at Jesus scoring stats, in 2016-17, 10 matches, 7 goals, 4 assists, 2017-18, 29 matches,13 goals, 3 assists, 2018-19 ,29 matches, 7 goals, 3 assists, 2019-20 ,34 matches, 14 goals, 7 assists, 2020-21, 29 matches, 9 goals, 4 assists and in 2021-22, 26 matches, 8 goals, 8 assists, with 4 goals scored in one match against relegated Watford. Jesus has played 157 premier league games and has scored only 58 goals. Playing in a team like Manchester city with quality players around him, he has not flourished as striker. I just don’t see how he is going to improve those stats in a weaker Arsenal team. Or is it a case of an Edu special deal with the wages that he demands. Arsenal should be more ambitious and forward thinking. Arsenal need to buy Darwin Nunez and Christopher Nkunku instead. Their wages will not be exorbitant and they’re amongst the best young talents in the world. I can’t understand why Arsenal are not fighting for the best and keep going for less.
Then you haven’t been watching City.. He wasn’t a starter when aguero was there 😁 and he was coming on as a sub often.. Stats can lie.. Look at mins played not matches played
Just this season, Jesus has 8 goals and 8 assists in 1700 mins (1 action every 105 minutes)
https://www.whoscored.com/Players/279379/Show/Gabriel-Jesus
Jesus has been underrated and disrespected by shitty signing haaland and alvarez AHEAD of next season so i expect him to push for a move and i hope he comes to us,some might see him as shitty reject but i see him as one of our next hero.
He has not been underrated, fact is he has not performed at City’s expected level. A real striker should score at least 15 goals a season not Jesus’s under 10 goals every other season. We can do better than this, I think Edu is going for him just because he is a Brazilian.
I am not convinced by Jesus. His stats speak for themselves. He seem to be good with a few tap-ins and headers, but his shooting has much to be desired. His often shooting into the stands, we’ve already got Nuno for that, I don’t think we need a striker doing that. He has to at least hit the target.
Another player that is also not convincing is Youri Tielemans he looks slow and a bit heavy much like Jesus.
Scoring under 10 goals as a squad player is’nt that bad,he can only get better with more gametime which he will get in abundance at arsenal.
The real question should be ,
Who would we prefer between Gabriel Jesus and Christopher Nkunku ?
Gabriel Jesus or Darwin Nunez ( if he’s available) ?
I know who I’d prefer, and its not Jesus.
I like Jesus, he can play right a cross the front line effectively, the problem is if we do sign him we will have to return to the market for an attack bully, that has a presence through the middle such as Osimhen.
Retaining Eddie could facilitate such a move, but am not the gaffer just throwing it out