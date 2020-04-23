Agent contradicts father of target’s claim that Arsenal talks ongoing

Thomas Partey father yesterday claimed that Arsenal were in talks with his son, but the player’s agents have moved to deny such proceedings.

The midfield enforcer has been strongly linked with interest from our side over recent months, with reports claiming that he is available for a reported €50 Million currently due to a clause in his current deal.

The Atleti however are believed to be working on a new contract which will see that clause increased significantly as they look to keep hold of their star, who has been with the club since he was 18 years-old.

The 26 year-old has impressed his potential suitors with his dominating performances in the Champions League so far this term, highlighted by his role in eliminating the Premier League’s runaway leaders Liverpool only last month.

Arsenal fans will have been excited to hear that the player’s father was claiming that talks were already taking place between our club, but the player’s representatives have calmly poured water on the claims, with a short: “It’s totally untrue.”

Personally, it looks like Partey is set to sign a new bumper contract with the Atleti in the coming months, but should they not have a new deal in place as the transfer window looms, they will likely struggle to hold onto their coveted midfielder.

The Ghanaian has previously talked up a move to the Premier League, and we may not be alone in pursuit of him should a new deal fail to materialise.

Would Partey be the perfect player to build our midfield around? Has there been a better defensive midfielder in Europe this term?

Patrick