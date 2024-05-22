Agent denies Arsenal has contacted them for his player

Watford youngster Yaser Asprilla was one of the finest players in the Championship last season, and he caught the attention of several clubs.

The Hornets know how to discover youngsters that can shine in England, and Asprilla is the latest to show he can be a big name in the country.

Several clubs follow him, and some reports suggest that Arsenal is also interested in his signature.

The Gunners have been impressed with the way he performs, and at 20, they feel he has room for improvement.

This should motivate them to add him to their squad, but that is not the case. His agent clarifies that contrary to what is being reported, he has had no contact with the Gunners.

Jonathan Restrepo reveals this to El VBar Caracol. He said:

“No one has contacted from Leicester. There is interest from other Premier clubs and other European countries.”

Asked specifically about Arsenal’s interest, he added: Arsenal have never asked me a question. These are things that the media is putting out.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the best homes for young players in Europe, so it is not a surprise that we are being linked with a move for Asprilla.

However, we need a more established player in our group, and he is not good enough to have game time at the Emirates.

