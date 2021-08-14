Agent denys Arsenal in talks over Lacazette to Roma

There have been understandably various rumours surrounding the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette from yesterday’s Arsenal game away at Brentford, with many pundits suggesting that the future of both Arsenal’s most expensive strikers may be in jeopardy.

There appears, from recent rumours, a triangle of possible moves involving Tammy Abraham going to Arsenal or Roma, with Arsenal trying to get the Itaian giants to take Lacazette so they can get Chelsea’s young hitman, but the Roma website LaRoma24,decided to contact the agents of Lacazette directly to get to the heart of the matter.

This is what transpired..(translated by Google naturally!)..

EXCLUSIVE LAROMA24.IT – Alexandre Lacazette, according to some media, would be a target for the Giallorossi attack if they do not go into port negotiation for Tammy Abraham of Chelsea. The editorial staff of LAROMA24.IT exclusively contacted Jeremy Sutter of Score Agencies, agent of the transalpine striker under Arsenal. These are his words: Is Lacazette a possibility for Roma?

“No, there are no negotiations underway with Roma for him.” Did you have any contact with the director Tiago Pinto?

“No, I haven’t had any contact.” LR24

So, according to the horse’s mouth (colloquially), there is no activity between Lacazette and Roma. If this is true, then we can assume that either Laca is in secret talks with other clubs, or maybe he just caught a cold along with Aubameyang?

I am sure we will find out shortly, eh?