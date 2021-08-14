Agent denys Arsenal in talks over Lacazette to Roma

There have been understandably various rumours surrounding the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette from yesterday’s Arsenal game away at Brentford, with many pundits suggesting that the future of both Arsenal’s most expensive strikers may be in jeopardy.
There appears, from recent rumours, a triangle of possible moves involving Tammy Abraham going to Arsenal or Roma, with Arsenal trying to get the Itaian giants to take Lacazette so they can get Chelsea’s young hitman, but the Roma website LaRoma24,decided to contact the agents of Lacazette directly to get to the heart of the matter.
This is what transpired..(translated by Google naturally!)..
EXCLUSIVE LAROMA24.IT – Alexandre Lacazette, according to some media, would be a target for the Giallorossi attack if they do not go into port negotiation for Tammy Abraham of Chelsea. The editorial staff of LAROMA24.IT exclusively contacted Jeremy Sutter of Score Agencies, agent of the transalpine striker under Arsenal. These are his words:
Is Lacazette a possibility for Roma?
“No, there are no negotiations underway with Roma for him.”
Did you have any contact with the director Tiago Pinto?
“No, I haven’t had any contact.”
LR24
So, according to the horse’s mouth (colloquially), there is no activity between Lacazette and Roma. If this is true, then we can assume that either Laca is in secret talks with other clubs, or maybe he just caught a cold along with Aubameyang?
I am sure we will find out shortly, eh?
I think there are real problems behind the scenes and in the dressing room. Xhaka being captain last night and all the missing players was strange. They may be ill but it was strange they were all from one area. Giving a player we were trying to sell weeks earlier is just bizarre.
I believe if it’s covid it has to be reported and we would of heard the news like all the other footballers that of contracted it .
Very weird what Arteta said in the post match interview when asked if both would be fit for Chelsea “I don’t know “ in a pissed of reply is what I made of it .
Annoying AF that this is now our season over before it’s even begun ,same old sh1t different season .
First time I can remember that I was not even excited for the season to start .
I dont think the players are looking forward to it either, they don’t look on board.