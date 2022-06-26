‘Agent-driven’ transfer to Arsenal no longer happening

Journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed that Youri Tielemans move from Leicester to Arsenal is now off, with the agents having worked hard to orchestrate the move.

The midfielder has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, and it could well have been the ideal time for him to move clubs this summer, but if he is, it doesn’t appear likely to that it will be to come to the Emirates now despite the player’s agents trying to make that happen.

“It’s an interesting one, Taylor told GiveMeSport. “The information I had was similar to others, that it’s been pulled.

“I was told not to write about Tielemans anymore with Arsenal and that it was very much agent-driven and has never been as close as has been suggested, which is strange because all signs were kind of pointing towards Tielemans happening with Jesus in the past few weeks.”

It’s a shame that this now seems unlikely to happen, as I think he could well have proved to be an important addition to our squad. He has a great blend of experience and talent for his age, and I think he would have been a huge upgrade on Granit Xhaka through the middle.

Tielemans is a top player, but it could well be that Leicester were overvaluing him with just one year on his contract with the intention of keeping him. They may well be ready to run the risk of losing him for free in 12 month’s time however, and I hope we are at the head of the queue if that does happen.

Do you agree that he would have been a great signing for us?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Just Arsenal Show discusses the future of Lokonga, Tavares and others