Agent expects Arteta to push for winter reinforcements

Football agent Rob Segal has revealed Mikel Arteta is likely to ask for reinforcements in the next transfer window.

The Spaniard is overseeing one of the most successful periods at Arsenal since Arsene Wenger left the club.

They top the league standings ahead of Manchester City and are doing well in the Europa League.

Arsenal started this term hopeful of making the top four of the Premier League, but they could finish it with the league title now.

However, they have faltered in their last two matches and it seems the current squad might not be strong enough to help them achieve their goals.

The January transfer window offers them a chance to make new signings and Segal believes that will happen.

He writes in his exclusive column on Caughtoffside:

“I can definitely see Mikel Arteta pushing for a couple of winter signings to build the team’s quality in depth.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are overachieving this season and this team needs help to maintain the bright start we have made so far.

Some of our men need rest, but we do not have better alternatives which could force us to play them often.

If we bolster the squad in the winter transfer window, that problem should be solved by the second half of this season.

