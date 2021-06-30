Agent Gabriel might be helping Arsenal with a transfer

Gabriel Magalhaes may have spent just a season at Arsenal, but the Brazilian is committed to helping the club even if that means convincing his ex-teammate to join him at the Emirates.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Lille midfielder, Renato Sanches after he impressed at Euro 2020 before Portugal exited the competition.

The Gunners will face serious competition for his signature and they might need some help to make the move happen.

Gabriel is attempting to be useful and to assist them in signing his former teammate.

Sanches posted an image on his Instagram page and Gabriel commented: “Come to arsenal” with an emoji.

In what looks like the midfielder would be open to the idea of making the move to the Emirates, he replied.

“I’m wait for your invitation [sic].”

Sanches had a brief spell in the Premier League before now when he played for Swansea City on loan from Bayern Munich.

He did badly in England’s top flight and continued struggling back at Bayern.

He was then sold to Lille in 2019 and he has looked to be back to his best at the home of the French champions.

He and Gabriel were teammates before the Gunners signed the latter last summer.