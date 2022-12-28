Agent gives Arsenal a boost in chase for Dortmund striker

Youssoufa Moukoko is one of the teenage sensations in Europe at the moment as he continues to shine on the books of Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

The youngster has been in fine form since he was in their youth team and earned a promotion to the senior side because of his many goals.

He is just 18 and will be out of a contract at the end of this season, which has BVB worried, and they want to tie him down to a new deal.

They have made him a starter to convince him to stay, but the club and his entourage continue to discuss a deal and hope to reach an agreement soon.

Some reports had claimed he had been offered a big-money deal to stay, but his agent has now clarified the situation.

“I can confirm that we are not about to conclude a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund,” agent Patrick Williams told Sky Germany via Football London.

“I can also assure you that the numbers that are circulating are simply not correct and Youssoufa was never offered that much. But we are still in contact with Dortmund and will see what the next few days bring.”

This gives us some assurance that he is still available and we can still add him to our squad.

However, it does not mean adding him to our group will be easy and we must be prepared to convince him about his first team chances before we can win the race for his signature.

