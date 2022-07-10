Agent hints at Arteta U-turn on Arsenal outcast

Lucas Torreira had a fantastic season while on loan at Fiorentina last season, and most fans and pundits expected the Italian club to make his transfer permanent.
However, that will not be the case as they looked to have turned to other targets after failing to agree to a fee with Arsenal.
The midfielder is now left to find a new home for himself before the window shuts.
For now, he is with the Arsenal squad preparing for the new season while his entourage look for a new home.
In the preseason, every player gets a chance to show what they can do, and it seems Mikel Arteta is prepared to hand him a new chance.
The midfielder’s agent, Pablo Bentancur, was recently asked about a rumoured interest in his client from Juventus, and he said, as quoted by Sport Witness:
“Torreira to Juve? He actually would like to stay and play in Italy, but today Arsenal have called him up for the tour they will do in America, so he seems to be part of the plan.”
It is hard to see Torreira getting playing chances at Arsenal in this campaign.
The midfielder just doesn’t appeal to Mikel Arteta, and the gaffer will sign someone else if he needs a new man in midfield.
However, he can keep training with us until he gets a new club to take him on.
He probably still has a chance to make Arteta change his mind and keep him, but that will be very hard.
No clued up fan thinks there is any chance whatsoever of Torreira playing a PROPER role for us this season. It seems no one wants him, UNSURPRISINGLY, or at least will not pay anything much at all, so it is possible and disappointingly so, that he just MIGHT stay, as no one else is seriously after him.
IF he stays –
and I DOUBT HE WILL, DESPITE WHAT I WRITE ABOVE – he will be a passenger, hardly used at all, save in perhaps league cup and early Europa rounds, to save better players from burn out. And for no other reason, correctly too.
Eventually we’ll find a team to loan him to. It’s clear he doesn’t want to play for us again and we don’t want to use him. Agent needs to give up on Italy. All those club are broke or pretend to be broke.
Interestingly, the eight players that Gazidis brought in for Unai Emery to improve on Wenger’s last season have, or it is rumoured, about to leave.
Aubameyang – Mkhitaryan – Sokratis – Mavropanos – Lichtsteiner – Guendouzi – Torreria – Leno are those players.
We were told that Torreria was to small to play in the PL, but it now seems that Nkonte who is the same height, would be a good buy!!!
No idea why Mikel and Lucas didn’t get on, especially after the player’s first season under Unai.
I would also remind people that it was stated that Bellerin and Elneny would be gone and we all know how that has turned out.
Unfortunately, I can’t see a way back for Lucas, as he has publically stated he wants to leave, so time for The Arsenal to get as much as they can.