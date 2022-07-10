Agent hints at Arteta U-turn on Arsenal outcast

Lucas Torreira had a fantastic season while on loan at Fiorentina last season, and most fans and pundits expected the Italian club to make his transfer permanent.

However, that will not be the case as they looked to have turned to other targets after failing to agree to a fee with Arsenal.

The midfielder is now left to find a new home for himself before the window shuts.

For now, he is with the Arsenal squad preparing for the new season while his entourage look for a new home.

In the preseason, every player gets a chance to show what they can do, and it seems Mikel Arteta is prepared to hand him a new chance.

The midfielder’s agent, Pablo Bentancur, was recently asked about a rumoured interest in his client from Juventus, and he said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“Torreira to Juve? He actually would like to stay and play in Italy, but today Arsenal have called him up for the tour they will do in America, so he seems to be part of the plan.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to see Torreira getting playing chances at Arsenal in this campaign.

The midfielder just doesn’t appeal to Mikel Arteta, and the gaffer will sign someone else if he needs a new man in midfield.

However, he can keep training with us until he gets a new club to take him on.

He probably still has a chance to make Arteta change his mind and keep him, but that will be very hard.

